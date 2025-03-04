Harry Styles Runs Tokyo Marathon, Beats Over 20,000 Runners

Pop sensation Harry Styles has made headlines for something beyond his musical career—his incredible performance at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon. With 26,706 participants completing the course, Styles stunned the crowd as he finished the race in an astounding time.

Harry Styles’ Marathon Record

Styles has kept a low profile ever since he finished touring in July 2023 (perhaps he was busy training?). However, in a rare appearance, he participated in the annual Tokyo Marathon last Sunday, March 1. He finished the 26.2-mile race in under three and a half hours, beating more than 20,000 other runners, according to People.

His finishing time of 3:24:07 placed him in 6,010th place. The men’s race winner, Tadese Takele, finished the race after 2:03:23, per the 2025 Tokyo Marathon website.

In a video uploaded on X by Maura Connolly (@mco1419), the “Watermelon Sugar” singer can be seen wearing all-black running gear with bright yellow shoes and sporting a mustache.

Self-Care Advocate

In past interviews, Styles has been very vocal about the importance of self-care, so his participation in the Tokyo marathon is no surprise. In July 2020, he teamed up with the app Calm and released a story titled “Dream With Me” read by Styles, designed to help listeners relax and get them to sleep.

He told US Weekly, “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road. Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work.” He added, “Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life.”

In a January 2024 interview with his training coach, Thibo David, he shared that Harry Styles “Can run a mile in an impressive 5 minutes and 13 seconds—a standard some of the professional athletes he coaches can't match.” Thibo also mentioned that "collaborating with Harry Styles was an absolute delight" and praised his commitment, per Coach.