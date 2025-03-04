ContestsEvents

Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo as Part-Owner Ahead of WNBA Debut

Tennis legend Serena Williams is stepping into a new arena—this time, as part-owner of Toronto’s first-ever WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made the big announcement…

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Tennis legend Serena Williams is stepping into a new arena—this time, as part-owner of Toronto’s first-ever WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made the big announcement on social media, marking yet another milestone in her incredible career.

From Tennis to the WNBA

In her announcement video, Williams is seen bouncing a tennis ball before it transforms into an official WNBA basketball. Alongside the visual, the words “New Court, New Game” appear on the screen, symbolizing her latest move into the basketball world.

Williams expressed her excitement in an official statement, saying, “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry [Tanenbaum] and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Toronto Tempo: The City’s Newest Sports Team

Toronto Tempo, set to debut in 2026, will be the 15th team in the WNBA. The franchise is primarily owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, chaired by Canadian sports mogul Larry Tanenbaum. Tanenbaum, who also leads Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, oversees some of the city's biggest teams, including the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and MLS’ Toronto FC.

The team’s leadership will include Teresa Resch, and with Williams now on board, the Tempo is already making waves before their first tip-off.

Tanenbaum on Williams: "A Force for Change"

Tanenbaum had high praise for Williams, emphasizing what she brings to the organization. “Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world. She’s earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for — we couldn’t be more honored to have Serena in our court.”

With this move, Williams expands her already impressive sports ownership portfolio. She currently holds stakes in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the NWSL’s Angel City FC, and Los Angeles Golf Club.

Fans and the WNBA React

The announcement set social media on fire, with fans and the WNBA itself welcoming Williams with open arms.

The WNBA’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated by posting, “BEST MONDAY EVER. We're so happy you're here @serenawilliams! Welcome to the W!”

Another fan wrote, Soooo excited about this!!!!!” while one user highlighted the significance of the move, posting, “Wow. Great GM and now a champion owner—the standard has just been set. @monnie22 and @serenawilliams.”

