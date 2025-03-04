Southern Nevada Food Insecurity Climbs to 341,480 People, New Map Tool Debuts to Help

A new interactive map has been launched in Las Vegas. The map will help residents locate affordable food options in their neighborhoods. It shows major grocery stores accepting SNAP benefits while identifying food-insecure areas — zip codes where individuals live more than half a mile from a major grocery store and earn up to 200% of the federal poverty line.

"The surge in food insecurity underscores pressing challenges Southern Nevadans face. Inflation and rising living expenses, especially grocery prices and rent, are causing financial strain for too many of our neighbors," said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, to KTNV.

According to Dr. Sabina Malik of the Southern Nevada Food Council, food insecurity in Nevada has gotten worse since the pandemic. The 2025 Healthy Food Access Map aims to address this issue by providing residents with essential resources. Green dots on the map indicate grocery stores that accept SNAP benefits, while black-highlighted areas represent regions with limited access to affordable food.