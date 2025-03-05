ContestsEvents

Formula 1 Launches Three New Las Vegas Attractions, Adjusts Pricing After Revenue Miss

Formula 1 finally touches down in Las Vegas next year, but it won’t just be fans taking over the street race. The launch of the 39-acre Grand Prix Plaza, an immersive…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formula 1 finally touches down in Las Vegas next year, but it won't just be fans taking over the street race. The launch of the 39-acre Grand Prix Plaza, an immersive Formula 1 experience, will debut on Mar. 29, at the pit building on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. This far-reaching feature marks a substantial investment in the city's F1 future, further establishing it as a premier destination for those who digest as much information about racing as they can get.

"These new attractions will deliver exclusive access to F1 like never before for many fans who will get their first up-close look at a Formula 1 car before getting into a racing simulator or even racing go-karts on a part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit," said Emily Prazer, President and Chief Executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Three flagship attractions will be installed at Grand Prix Plaza, created to fully immerse fans in the world of Formula 1.

  • F1 DRIVE provides a high-end karting experience on a 1,650-foot-long straight-and-curves track, where visitors can drive a portion of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in karts featuring LED steering wheels and DRS — or Drag Reduction System.
  • F1 X is an interactive exhibition that allows fans to create virtual F1 cars, test them on virtual tracks, and discover the science and technology behind the sport.
  • The F1 HUB will be the venue within the venue, featuring the ultimate F1 SIMS racing simulators, a flagship retail store, and a restaurant with a full menu of food and beverage options.

Tickets for the newly named Grand Prix Plaza go on sale Mar. 6, with discounted pricing available for residents. Tickets for F1 DRIVE for adults start at $37, and entry to F1 X starts at $79. The plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The venue will shut down in late summer 2025 to make way for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and will reopen at a date to be determined. F1 is also in year two of a new dynamic ticket pricing system in a bid to broaden its North American audience while tweaking other elements of the festival atmosphere in Las Vegas.

