‘Mamma Mia!’ Returns to Broadway

Kayla Morgan
Mamma Mia Sign on Broadway
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Grab your platform shoes, dust off that disco-inspired outfit hiding at the back of your closet and start belting out some ABBA hits because Mamma Mia! is making its grand return to Broadway this summer! After quite a hiatus, the iconic musical is back to make you dance, jive, and have the time of your life. And yes, that “Dancing Queen” reference is totally intentional. 

What Took You So Long, Mamma? 

Mamma Mia! ran on Broadway for more than ten years, from October 2001 to September 2015. This year, it will return to the Winder Garden Theatre, starting August 2 until February 1, 2026. Creator and producer Judy Craymer told The Hollywood Reporter, “When 'Mamma Mia!' opened on Broadway in 2001, the show had already launched productions in London and Toronto and played a sold-out North American tour.” 

Craymer added, “Despite the glowing reception we received in those markets, nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre.” 

She also said how “it’s truly fantastic” to bring the hit musical back to its “Broadway home” after celebrating 25 years in the West End. 

A Third Mamma Mia! Movie In the Works? 

Aside from a successful run in theaters, Mamma Mia! was also adapted as a movie of the same name in 2008 with a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018 starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, and more.  

In an interview with Deadline in 2023, Craymer revealed that a third film is “in its earliest stages” but she already has an idea on how she could bring back all the previous movies’ fan favorites. However, she said there’s nothing “official” yet about the third film, “I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there.” 

Christine Baranski, who played Tanya Chesham-Leigh, Donna Sheridan’s (Meryl Streep) rich former bandmate, also confirmed that she had a talk with Craymer, who already shared the details with her and how fans should not underestimate the producer’s ability to make things happen.

Baranski said, “It’s not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together,” per Entertainment Weekly. 

Broadway
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
