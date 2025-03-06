Las Vegas Sphere Opens $40,000 Art Contest for Local Students

Sphere lights up for the first time in celebration of Independence Day on July 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional Shows Added For The Eagles At The Sphere.

Sphere Entertainment is inviting the community to participate in public voting for the 2025 XO Student Design Challenge, where student artists from the Clark County School District and UNLV will have the chance to see their artwork displayed on the Exosphere, the world's largest LED screen, in celebration of Earth Day on Apr. 22.

Now in its second year, the competition encourages students to blend creativity with technology, showcasing their artistic talents in a high-profile, immersive way. More than 100 finalists were selected from elementary, middle, high school, and UNLV submissions, with public voting open until Mar. 24 to determine eight winners.

"We are proud to showcase to the world artwork from the incredibly talented student artists in the Clark County School District and at UNLV and continue to encourage STEAM education in our local community," said Rich Constable, Global Head of Government Affairs & Social Impact, MSG Entertainment.

High school and UNLV winners will receive $10,000 scholarships, while elementary and middle school winners will earn a $10,000 donation to their school's art program. In addition, elementary and middle school winners will receive tickets for their entire school to experience The Sphere, making this an exciting and transformative opportunity for young artists.

The XO Student Design Challenge brings together art, education, and innovation and showcases the impact of creative expression to change the future.