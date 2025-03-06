ContestsEvents

Oscar-Nominated ‘Anora’ Sparks Tourism Rush at Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

The Little White Wedding Chapel, a Las Vegas landmark, suddenly has a lot of celebrity activity going on in the wake of the Sean Baker film ‘Anora’ being shot there, which…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 22: The shuttered A Little White Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard is shown as businesses remain closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Little White Wedding Chapel, a Las Vegas landmark, suddenly has a lot of celebrity activity going on in the wake of the Sean Baker film 'Anora' being shot there, which contains a widely discussed wedding scene between the film's protagonists, Ani and Ivan. Since filming finished, the chapel has been used to host events with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Ed Sheeran, helping solidify its status as a celebrity hot spot.

The chapel, which is famed for its long history of high-profile marriages, rose to fame under Charolette Richards, who started catering to celebrity unions in 1985. The venue has hosted memorable unions, including Britney Spears's 55-hour 2004 marriage to Jason Alexander and the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, which received extensive media coverage. Richards, lovingly known as "The Wedding Queen of the West," sold the chapel in November 2022 and died on Dec. 13, 2023, at 89.

As 'Anora' gains momentum in the run-up to the 2025 Academy Awards, it could join the ranks of three best picture winners shot in Las Vegas if it captures the honor. The film already took home the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and received six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actress. If it succeeds, 'Anora' would add to a legacy already represented on-screen by 'The Godfather' and 'Rain Man,' establishing Las Vegas as a backdrop for award-winning cinema.

While there were initial fears that the film could stain the chapel's legacy, Diana Moran, a wedding officiant with over 27,000 ceremonies under her belt, welcomes the renewed attention. 

Given Las Vegas's reputation for wild celebrations, officiant Willis-Williams offers an important disclaimer for impulsive couples: "We can't marry you if you're inebriated," she warns. "It is a legally binding contract."

With its storied history and its renewed role in Hollywood's limelight, the Little White Wedding Chapel remains a cornerstone of Las Vegas's entertainment and wedding cultures.

