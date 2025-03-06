ContestsEvents

UNLV Linebacker McDuffie Stays Put After Coach Exits, Hopes to Build on Strong Season

Entering a new era under new head coach Dan Mullen, UNLV Football finds itself at an interesting crossroads, and senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie is excited to see how the 2025 season plays…

Jennifer Eggleston
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Jackson Woodard #7 of the UNLV Rebels celebrates his tackle of EJ Caminong #18 of the California Golden Bears during a 24-13 win in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Jackson Woodard #7 of the UNLV Rebels celebrates his tackle of EJ Caminong #18 of the California Golden Bears during a 24-13 win in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California

. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Entering a new era under new head coach Dan Mullen, UNLV Football finds itself at an interesting crossroads, and senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie is excited to see how the 2025 season plays out after the program's breakout 2024 campaign and finish with the No. 23 ranking in the AP Top 25. But a coaching change and heavy roster turnover have cast doubt on the team's ability to build off last year's success.

McDuffie contemplated entering the transfer portal following head coach Barry Odom's exit to Purdue before deciding to stay with the Rebels. Mullen's admiration for McDuffie's skill set and his input that McDuffie could be a focal point of a strong defensive future were huge contributing factors in his decision to remain.

With a new coaching staff in place, McDuffie must now sharpen his technique and strength and step into a leadership role. Reflecting on the team's potential for 2025, McDuffie acknowledged that it's still too early to determine the group's ceiling. "Sometimes you can tell early, and sometimes you can't tell until you get into the middle of fall camp," McDuffie said. "So far, though, from what I've seen, I think we've got the potential."

McDuffie had a breakout season in 2024 despite missing six weeks due to a leg injury. He returned just in time for the LA Bowl victory over Cal, delivering a standout performance with 13 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. His knack for overcoming adversity and his ability to perform on a big stage has cemented him as a leader on defense going into the new campaign.

Having already begun offseason workouts, UNLV will continue getting ready for spring practice, which starts Mar. 27. McDuffie is optimistic about the team's potential and new identity, but he admits that the real test will come in the future.

UNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights looks to pass in front of Phillip Danault #24 of the Los Angeles Kings and Brandon Saad #20 during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Return From Break, Theodore Out with Arm InjuryJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against PenguinsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 and Terrace Marshall Jr. #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Bowers' fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.
SportsRaiders Bring in Oak View Group as New Food Provider at Allegiant Stadium, Affecting 1,102 Levy WorkersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect