UNLV Linebacker McDuffie Stays Put After Coach Exits, Hopes to Build on Strong Season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Jackson Woodard #7 of the UNLV Rebels celebrates his tackle of EJ Caminong #18 of the California Golden Bears during a 24-13 win in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California

Entering a new era under new head coach Dan Mullen, UNLV Football finds itself at an interesting crossroads, and senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie is excited to see how the 2025 season plays out after the program's breakout 2024 campaign and finish with the No. 23 ranking in the AP Top 25. But a coaching change and heavy roster turnover have cast doubt on the team's ability to build off last year's success.

McDuffie contemplated entering the transfer portal following head coach Barry Odom's exit to Purdue before deciding to stay with the Rebels. Mullen's admiration for McDuffie's skill set and his input that McDuffie could be a focal point of a strong defensive future were huge contributing factors in his decision to remain.

With a new coaching staff in place, McDuffie must now sharpen his technique and strength and step into a leadership role. Reflecting on the team's potential for 2025, McDuffie acknowledged that it's still too early to determine the group's ceiling. "Sometimes you can tell early, and sometimes you can't tell until you get into the middle of fall camp," McDuffie said. "So far, though, from what I've seen, I think we've got the potential."

McDuffie had a breakout season in 2024 despite missing six weeks due to a leg injury. He returned just in time for the LA Bowl victory over Cal, delivering a standout performance with 13 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. His knack for overcoming adversity and his ability to perform on a big stage has cemented him as a leader on defense going into the new campaign.