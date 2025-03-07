ContestsEvents

Makeup Artist Named Vegas Stronger Champion for Helping Struggling Women Land Jobs

UNSHAKEABLE, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit, is changing women’s lives and teaching them how to rebuild their future through careers, mentoring, and the whole nine. It’s a soft landing for women…

Jennifer Eggleston
Makeup artist applying eyeshadow on a beautiful girl
Sjale via Getty Images

UNSHAKEABLE, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit, is changing women's lives and teaching them how to rebuild their future through careers, mentoring, and the whole nine. It's a soft landing for women in transition.

The group wants to help women who have emerged from cycles of domestic violence, human trafficking, substance abuse, and homelessness take those skills and build the confidence they need to get long-term jobs.

One such supporter of the program is Barbra Jo Batterman, a professional makeup artist devoted to empowering women to feel confident as they step into the workforce. Through her work with UNSHAKEABLE, she goes all the way from the start and offers practical things like the 'first day of work' bag, which includes makeup essentials and job-ready resources so that women show up to work ready to take on their new role.

"We're getting them back on track, and more than anything, we're not just getting them a job, we're getting them a career," Batterman told Channel 13. "Something they really want to do, and can make money, and get their life back together. So I love all that, and being a part of it."

This is a results-led program: 165 women will join UNSHAKEABLE in 2024, and 115 will be employed by the end of the year. In addition to securing jobs, the nonprofit collaborates with domestic violence shelters and rehabilitation programs to ensure that those enrolled receive complete care tailored to their specific challenges.

UNSHAKEABLE challenges local small business owners and volunteers to provide second-chance employment opportunities and lead career-focused classes that help women thrive. The program excels at community participation and enables women to acquire the skills and preparation they need for long-term independence and self-sufficiency.

As UNSHAKEABLE's reach grows, the nonprofit is committed to providing stability, career pathways, and hope, showing that second chances can lead to a brighter future.

