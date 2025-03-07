UNLV Sweeps San Diego State with 74-67 Victory, First Season Series Win Since 2013

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Luke Kearney #3 of the Air Force Falcons drives against Jailen Bedford #14 of the UNLV Rebels in the second half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Falcons 77-52.

UNLV Mens' Basketball claimed a significant milestone in its rivalry with San Diego State, securing a 74-67 win at Thomas & Mack Center to complete its first season sweep over the Aztecs since 2012-13. The victory improves UNLV's record to 17-13 overall and 11-8 in the Mountain West, adding momentum as the Rebels prepare for the conference tournament.

UNLV overcame an early eight-point deficit and embraced the physicality of the matchup. Both teams struggled offensively early on. UNLV's defense held San Diego State to 41.9% shooting in the first half. Despite the absence of starting point guard D.J. Thomas, the Rebels adjusted and found ways to take control, leading 59-55 late in the second half before closing out the win.

Senior Julian Rishwain delivered a career-high 26 points, hitting 9-of-13 from the field and an impressive 6-of-9 from three-point range on Senior Night. Jaden Henley added 17 points and four assists despite foul trouble that forced him to sit stretches of the game. Jalen Hill contributed 11 points and six rebounds, making key plays down the stretch.

After the game, Henley remained focused on the bigger picture when asked if he could top his career-high 22 points. "Hopefully so," he told the Las Vegas Sun, before adding, "I'm not really worried about the points and stuff, I'm just happy winning games. We've got to make a strong run going into the tournament."

Head coach Kevin Kruger praised the team's resilience, highlighting how UNLV adapted without Thomas and emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus heading into the Mountain West tournament. The win marks UNLV's third straight victory, strengthening their case as a tournament contender.