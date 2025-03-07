ContestsEvents

UNLV Sweeps San Diego State with 74-67 Victory, First Season Series Win Since 2013

UNLV Mens’ Basketball claimed a significant milestone in its rivalry with San Diego State, securing a 74-67 win at Thomas & Mack Center to complete its first season sweep over the…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Luke Kearney #3 of the Air Force Falcons drives against Jailen Bedford #14 of the UNLV Rebels in the second half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Falcons 77-52.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNLV Mens' Basketball claimed a significant milestone in its rivalry with San Diego State, securing a 74-67 win at Thomas & Mack Center to complete its first season sweep over the Aztecs since 2012-13. The victory improves UNLV's record to 17-13 overall and 11-8 in the Mountain West, adding momentum as the Rebels prepare for the conference tournament.

UNLV overcame an early eight-point deficit and embraced the physicality of the matchup. Both teams struggled offensively early on. UNLV's defense held San Diego State to 41.9% shooting in the first half. Despite the absence of starting point guard D.J. Thomas, the Rebels adjusted and found ways to take control, leading 59-55 late in the second half before closing out the win.

Senior Julian Rishwain delivered a career-high 26 points, hitting 9-of-13 from the field and an impressive 6-of-9 from three-point range on Senior Night. Jaden Henley added 17 points and four assists despite foul trouble that forced him to sit stretches of the game. Jalen Hill contributed 11 points and six rebounds, making key plays down the stretch.

After the game, Henley remained focused on the bigger picture when asked if he could top his career-high 22 points. "Hopefully so," he told the Las Vegas Sun, before adding, "I'm not really worried about the points and stuff, I'm just happy winning games. We've got to make a strong run going into the tournament."

Head coach Kevin Kruger praised the team's resilience, highlighting how UNLV adapted without Thomas and emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus heading into the Mountain West tournament. The win marks UNLV's third straight victory, strengthening their case as a tournament contender.

With the Rebels' storied history, including the 1990 NCAA Championship team for Jerry Tarkanian, the Thomas & Mack Center crowd is still a force in Mountain West play. This win is huge for UNLV as they prepare for the conference tournament. They're a dangerous and hot team primed to make a deep run.

UNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the twelfth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2023 in Oakland, California.
SportsA’s Launch Las Vegas Season Ticket Waitlist with $19.01 Deposit FeeJennifer Eggleston
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Jackson Woodard #7 of the UNLV Rebels celebrates his tackle of EJ Caminong #18 of the California Golden Bears during a 24-13 win in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California
SportsUNLV Linebacker McDuffie Stays Put After Coach Exits, Hopes to Build on Strong SeasonJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights looks to pass in front of Phillip Danault #24 of the Los Angeles Kings and Brandon Saad #20 during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Return From Break, Theodore Out with Arm InjuryJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect