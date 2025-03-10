Foley Entertainment Group announced a donation of 1,000 custom soccer uniforms worth $30,000 to the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE in support of the organization dedicated to the continued improvement of quality of life through sports and agriculture in the Las Vegas community. It further cements a relationship between Las Vegas and AFC Bournemouth, the UK-based club owned by Bill Foley's Black Knight Football Club.

The uniforms will also outfit youth athletes in the newly formed 2025 Spring Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League, especially for the World Football Club AFC Bournemouth, and provide local young athletes with quality gear. The new uniform set features shorts, jerseys, and socks displaying logos for the Vegas Golden Knights and AFC Bournemouth, emphasizing both clubs' commitment to working together to create quality sports development.

"This initiative is an exciting way to further build on the link between Bournemouth and Las Vegas," said Jim Frevola, President of Business Operations at AFC Bournemouth. "Active support of youth sports has been critical to Bill Foley's vision across his wide-ranging sports portfolio, and I am confident he will enjoy watching these 15 and 16-year-old kids in Vegas play in Cherries' colors."

The uniforms will be officially unveiled at a press conference on Saturday, Mar. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Bettye Wilson West Soccer Complex. Featured speakers include Sallie Doebler, the CEO of the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE; Eric Tosi, the chief marketing officer of the Vegas Golden Knights; and Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen.

Foley Entertainment Group and AFC Bournemouth's collaboration with the Mayor's Fund underscores a common belief in the transformative power of sport to support youth development. It provides great uniforms for young athletes in Las Vegas and helps them enjoy the game at a professional level.