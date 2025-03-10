ContestsEvents

Major Las Vegas Road Closure Set for March 2025 Interchange Update

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a week-long closure of Tropicana Avenue, which will last until Friday, Mar. 14, at 5 a.m. The closure will impact the area…

uniforms diligently lay down asphalt on a roadway. Heavy machinery is visible in the background, adding to the busy atmosphere of the worksite.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a week-long closure of Tropicana Avenue, which will last until Friday, Mar. 14, at 5 a.m. The closure will impact the area from Polaris Avenue to the New York-New York Hotel and Casino as crews work to transition the Tropicana Interchange from a temporary diverging diamond design to a standard interchange.

In addition to the Tropicana Avenue closure, the southbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue and the on-ramp from Tropicana Avenue to northbound I-15 will also be closed. NDOT officials urge motorists to use caution and consider alternate routes.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” NDOT said in a statement.

Access to the New York-New York Hotel, Excalibur, and Dean Martin Drive will remain open despite the construction. However, major traffic delays are predicted, so travelers should prepare in advance and build in extra time on their commutes.

This project is an ongoing effort to improve traffic flow and safety along Tropicana Avenue and the I-15 corridor. The proposed new interchange is designed to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow, offering motorists a more efficient route.

Construction
