3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Penn Badgley’s ‘You’ Season 5 Trailer

The trailer for You Season 5 dropped, and let's just say we can’t wait to see how the creators will wrap Joe Goldberg’s (portrayed by the amazing Penn Badgley) story. From the moment we hear Badgley’s drawling voice narrating, we were immediately (and without any regrets whatsoever) sucked back into the web of drama, obsession, deception, and of course, murder.

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

As we watched the trailer and made a mental note to not make any plans during the series' release date on Netflix, we couldn’t help but have a few thoughts. So, here are the three main ones that crossed our minds during the trailer.

Penn Badgley is An Amazing Actor

He might have become a household name thanks to Gossip Girl, but Penn Badgley is so much more than his role as Dan Humphrey (and let’s be real, many GG fans are still bitter about him being Gossip Girl—because, honestly, that twist doesn’t make a lot of sense). His post-Gossip Girl roles have been both critically and commercially successful, with his performances consistently lauded.

After bagging the role of Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series You, there’s no denying how good of an actor he is. He has this ability to charm you with just a smile (can’t blame the women who fell in love with him), only to make you feel terrified the moment he switches to that sinister side. It’s that perfect balance of charm and menace that showcases just how skilled he is at bringing complex characters to life.

No More Traces of Pitch Perfect in Anna Camp

Watching Anna Camp deliver the line “I’m coming for everything” makes it nearly impossible to associate her with her Pitch Perfect character, Aubrey Posen, who couldn’t go five minutes without reminding everyone that she was part of a collegiate a cappella group that makes music with their mouths.

In You Season 5, she’s a far cry from the peppy, overly enthusiastic Aubrey we’ve come to know. On top of that, she’s channeling a bit of Lindsay Lohan magic in The Parent Trap by playing dual roles of twins.

The Fifth Season Looks Like It Will Give the Series a Proper Sendoff (We Hope)

The fifth season of You is shaping up to be the proper sendoff that the series deserves—at least, we hope. With everything we’ve seen in the trailer, it feels like the stakes are higher than ever, and the final season might deliver the closure fans have been waiting for. Whether it’s redemption or a final and explosive downfall, it's clear that the series is aiming for an intense finale. Fingers crossed; we don’t want a repeat of How I Met Your Mother finale.