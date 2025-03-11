Ariana Grande Announces ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe’: ‘Brighter Days Ahead’
Ariana Grande is keeping the good vibes going! She just announced Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, an expanded edition of her hit album Eternal Sunshine. This special version will…
Ariana Grande is keeping the good vibes going! She just announced Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, an expanded edition of her hit album Eternal Sunshine. This special version will include six brand-new tracks—giving fans even more to love.
A Chart-Topping Success
Originally released in March 2024, Eternal Sunshine was a massive hit. It produced two popular singles: "Yes, And?" and "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." Now, a year later, she’s ready to build on that success with fresh music.
A Special Surprise for Fans
Earlier this year, Grande hinted at the deluxe edition in an interview with Variety. She shared, “It’s a very special project. I wanted to make sure the new tracks really counted.” While she’s keeping the details secret, fans can expect more of the dreamy, emotional sound that made Eternal Sunshine so special.
A Glowing New Era
Grande also revealed the album’s cover art on Instagram—showing her floating in a white dress, surrounded by a glowing light. The image perfectly matches the deluxe edition’s theme of “brighter days ahead.”
The wait is almost over! Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead drops March 28, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.