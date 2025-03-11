Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell’s Son Performed an Original Song During ‘American Idol’ Audition

When it comes to American Idol, we’ve seen some incredible talent emerge—after all, the show has given us Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and other winners (and runner-ups!) who have gone on to enjoy long and thriving careers in the music industry. So, when Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee, walked into the Idol audition room and Underwood remarked that there was something familiar about him, Baylee revealed his famous father’s identity.

We might be a little skeptical that they didn’t know he was Brian Littrell's son (after all, he came with his dad to the audition—people would definitely notice), but let’s be honest, having one of the BSB’s sons audition makes for good TV. However, the moment Baylee started singing, it was clear that he was destined to be a star in his own right.

Baylee Littrell Auditions With Original Song & Duets with Backstreet Boy Dad Brian! | American Idol

Brian Littrell Dueted with Son During Audition

Baylee opened up about how it was growing up, seeing and realizing he has a famous dad. He said, “Following in my dad’s footsteps is scary because his career to me is one of the most extraordinary in music history. No one can ever compare. I remember being 8 or 9 years old, and they sold out this huge arena, and I got to open up for them. I just had my two little songs, and I came off stage and when the guys went on, the screams and the lights went down. I was just mesmerized.”

He also knows that music is what he really wanted to do, saying, “Trust me, I wish I wanted to do something completely different. But if I’m not doing music, there’s no way I can really exist.”

Brian acknowledged that his son might be accused of being a “nepo baby,” but he’s adamant that Baylee has earned his place on his own merit. He noted, “Obviously, growing up in the industry, a lot of people look at that as such a perk. But it’s not easy. I’ve always told everybody that he’s 10 times more talented than I ever was.”

Nepo Contestants on American Idol

Baylee isn’t the first American Idol contestant with a famous lineage. Last season, Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, made it to the top five before being eliminated. She even performed her grandmother’s iconic song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” According to Emmy, it was actually the judges' suggestion for her to sing it, as she shared in an interview with The Thrivalist Podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Season 20 even had two nepo contestants: Ava Maybee, daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Leah Marlene, daughter of Honeymoon Suite’s Derry Grehan.

However, it seems that Baylee, even without his father’s surname, can stand on his own thanks to his incredible voice and songwriting talent—a sentiment shared by social media users who praised his audition.

