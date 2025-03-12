Celine Dion Latest Victim of AI-Likeness, Warns Fans

After a French woman claimed to be in a relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt only for it to turn out that she was being scammed by someone using the Ocean’s Eleven actor’s likeness and swindling her out of $850,000, Celine Dion has spoken out about the misuse of AI. This time, however, it's not just to recreate her likeness but also her performances and songs.

Celine Dion: Latest AI Victim

In an Instagram post, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer announced, “It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers.”



The caption continued, “Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Dion is not the only musician who experienced this fraud. In February 2024, a parody AI-generated Taylor Swift song went viral, with fans thinking they were listening to a new song released by the “Cruel Summer” singer.

The AI-Swift song has lyrics that go, “So happy that my Travy made it to the big game, one step closer to Kelce being my last name/If you win a ring, I want one too… we can celebrate with a midfield kiss.” Fans were not able to decipher it at first because it really did sound like Swift; they just had problems with the lyrics, calling it a “hack job.” Although, they did credit it for being “catchy,” per Indy 100. (If you’re curious about how the song sounds, listen to it here.)