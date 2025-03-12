ContestsEvents

Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message Amid Health Rumors

Justin Bieber posted an inspirational but cryptic message on social media, just as fans have been worrying about his health. On Saturday, March 8, the singer shared the message on…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber posted an inspirational but cryptic message on social media, just as fans have been worrying about his health.

On Saturday, March 8, the singer shared the message on his Instagram Stories, writing it in all caps against a plain white background. He also set the post to Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Sir Duke.”

"We have nothing to prove today,” he began. "Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything ♥️."

Health Concerns and Rumors

Speculation about Bieber’s health began in February after fans noticed changes in his appearance and behavior. Some even spread rumors that he might be using drugs.

However, on February 23, a representative for Bieber and his wife, Hailey, denied these claims in a statement first reported by TMZ. They insisted that the rumors about Justin’s health and drug use were completely false.

A Year of Change

According to the statement, the past year has been a time of major transformation for the singer. He has ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer benefited him.

The rep also explained that Bieber is currently focused on supporting Hailey and her father, Stephen Baldwin (Jack refers to Stephen’s birth name, Jack Baldwin). He’s also prioritizing his health and creative projects.

As for the rumors, the source shut them down completely, calling them "exhausting and pitiful." They added, "Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Justin Bieber
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Makeup artist applying eyeshadow on a beautiful girl
Human InterestMakeup Artist Named Vegas Stronger Champion for Helping Struggling Women Land JobsJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tilman Fertitta attends as Haute Living and Louis XIII celebrate Tilman Fertitta cover and book release on September 18, 2019 in New York City.
Human InterestTilman Fertitta Becomes Wynn Resorts’ Largest Individual ShareholderJennifer Eggleston
Steph Curry wearing his jersey and smiling during the 2022 NBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 20
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect