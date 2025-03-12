Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message Amid Health Rumors
Justin Bieber posted an inspirational but cryptic message on social media, just as fans have been worrying about his health.
On Saturday, March 8, the singer shared the message on his Instagram Stories, writing it in all caps against a plain white background. He also set the post to Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Sir Duke.”
"We have nothing to prove today,” he began. "Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything ♥️."
Health Concerns and Rumors
Speculation about Bieber’s health began in February after fans noticed changes in his appearance and behavior. Some even spread rumors that he might be using drugs.
However, on February 23, a representative for Bieber and his wife, Hailey, denied these claims in a statement first reported by TMZ. They insisted that the rumors about Justin’s health and drug use were completely false.
A Year of Change
According to the statement, the past year has been a time of major transformation for the singer. He has ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer benefited him.
The rep also explained that Bieber is currently focused on supporting Hailey and her father, Stephen Baldwin (Jack refers to Stephen’s birth name, Jack Baldwin). He’s also prioritizing his health and creative projects.
As for the rumors, the source shut them down completely, calling them "exhausting and pitiful." They added, "Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."