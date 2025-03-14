Free Dental Screenings, Baby Supplies Event Set for Las Vegas Families in March

Yesterday, families in Southern Nevada are welcome to attend a community event where those in need can receive free dental screenings and baby supplies. Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry will host the event at 1750 Wheeler Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., providing health and wellness resources.

Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry reports that tens of thousands of children aged 11 and under do not receive adequate pediatric dental care in Southern Nevada, which can result in serious problems. This discrepancy in care can lead to chronic health issues down the line, so having events like this is critical for the community.

The staff members of Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, which provides free services to Medicaid patients, are teaming up with Liberty Dental Plan for free screenings and information on how to properly care for young children's teeth. Expert advice and preventative care will be available for families, ensuring that healthy habits are formed early in life.

The event will coincide with the nonprofit Special K's distribution of essential baby supplies to families with newborns, ensuring that parents get the support they need in tough times.

Although the event is open to all families, supplies and services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Organizers encourage attendees to come early to take advantage of the free screenings and resources.