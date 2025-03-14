Harry Styles in Talks for 35-Show Las Vegas Sphere Residency in 2025

Harry Styles is in talks for a 35-show run at Las Vegas' new Sphere venue, which features cutting-edge technology. If this is confirmed, it will be Styles' first live performance since his historic Love on Tour, which aired from 2021 to 2023 and grossed more than $600 million.

The residency, which is expected to start in the latter half of 2025, would make Styles central to The Sphere's plans to recruit a younger audience.

Although The Sphere has previously featured iconic performances by U2 and The Eagles — acts primarily aimed at older audiences — Styles' potential residency signifies a move toward younger entertainment. The move aligns with The Sphere's broader financial strategy, as the venue recently reported a 1% revenue increase despite concerts historically generating lower revenue than its daily film screenings.

"A band that is a touring band has to go to 50 cities, pay for all the transportation, all of the lighting, everything, move to place to place," Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan said on an earnings call. "And you compare that cost up against the cost of content, and I actually think content is less expensive. And so the bottom line for the band is they do better, and so that's part of what drives the band."

Although neither Styles' representatives nor The Sphere have officially confirmed the deal, the rumors have generated widespread excitement among fans, who are eager to secure tickets. Styles, who was seen attending a U2 concert at The Sphere in November 2024, has been the subject of intense speculation, especially after his recent participation in the Tokyo Marathon, which some fans believe hints at upcoming commitments.