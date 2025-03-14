Scarlett Johansson on Privacy: Why She Says ‘No’ to Fan Photos

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Being a celebrity might seem glamorous, but it’s also a lot like having a full-time job—one that never really stops. Stars have packed schedules, public events, and are constantly under the spotlight. But sometimes, they just want a break. Some, like Scarlett Johansson, make it a point to step away from the public eye when they’re off duty.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Johansson shared why she has a long-standing rule: she doesn’t take photos with fans when she’s not working.

"It really offends a lot of people," she admitted to the outlet. "It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.' [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

She’s not against taking pictures altogether—just in certain settings. If she’s at a movie premiere or appearing on Today, she gets it. But if she’s just running errands, she’d rather be left alone.

"I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me," she explained. "I don't like being self-conscious."

Her feelings about privacy extend to her kids, too. She recently had a conversation with her daughter about why she couldn't make videos for The Outset, Johansson’s skincare brand.

"She was like, 'Why can't I?' And I said, 'Well, other than the fact that you're 10…'" Johansson shared.

She then had to explain a tough truth: once you’re famous, there’s no undoing it.