Win Tickets to Tacos & Tamales Festival

Taya Williams
Tacos and Tamales

Clark County Parks & Recreation invites you to the highly anticipated return of our annual Tacos and Tamales Festival – a celebration of food, culture, and community!

🥳 Get ready to indulge in a mouthwatering lineup of TACO and TAMALE creations – from authentic, time-honored recipes to bold and creative twists, all crafted by your favorite local vendors.

📅 Date & Time:

  • Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Sunday, March 30, 2025

📍 Location: The Event Center at Desert Breeze Park 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89147

🎉 Festival Highlights:

  • ✅ Tacos & Tamales Galore
  • ✅ Live Music & Entertainment
  • ✅ Lucha Libre Wrestling
  • ✅ Alcohol Tasting & Tequila Master Class
  • ✅ Cooking Demonstrations
  • ✅ Local Art & Shopping
  • ✅ Carnival Fun for All Ages
  • ✅ And SO much more!

🎟️ Entry Details: 🚗 FREE Parking 💳 Card Payments Only at the Gate – No Cash Accepted

Tacos and Tamales
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
