Kane Brown Shows Off Backstage Goodies

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Kane Brown wears a gray shirt and glasses, holding a mic.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown is currently on his "The High Road Tour" and he took a minute to show CMT what he just had to have out on the road with him when he travels the country.

He first showed off his backstage beer pong court. Kane said, showing the table, "We have this replica of the basketball court at my house. This is where I take everybody's money before I go on stage, and I get my confidence up. I'm pretty nasty, you've got to ask Post Malone and (Jason) Aldean."

Brown then moves to his show clothes, saying, "So here we have my wardrobe closet. I should use it better but these are things that I've already worn on stage." He opens a drawer and says, "And here you've got - I wear a lot of undershirts on stage, and sometimes I sign 'em and throw them out (to the crowd)."

He continues, "And then there's a bunch of shoes in here that I do not wear at all."

Kane also showed what he does to keep his voice in shape, saying, "These are voice straws, so you put them in water. You basically blow through it and make a bunch of sounds and it warms it (his voice) up pretty quick."

And finally, he showed his most cherished backstage prize. He said, "This is what I cannot leave without: my Xbox. And I'm not even gonna lie to ya'll, this is the Xbox that they just bought for me because I left my last one in LA."

Kane Brown’s March and April "The High Road Tour" Dates:

March 20 — Portland, Ore. @ Mode Center
March 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
March 22 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
March 27 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
March 29 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 30 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
April 3 — Quebec City, Que. Canada @ Videotron Centre
April 4 — Montreal, Que. Canada @ Bell Centre
April 5 — Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
April 10 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
April 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 24 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonia Life Arena
April 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Kane Brown
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
