Kane Brown Shows Off Backstage Goodies

Kane Brown is currently on his "The High Road Tour" and he took a minute to show CMT what he just had to have out on the road with him when he travels the country.

He first showed off his backstage beer pong court. Kane said, showing the table, "We have this replica of the basketball court at my house. This is where I take everybody's money before I go on stage, and I get my confidence up. I'm pretty nasty, you've got to ask Post Malone and (Jason) Aldean."

Brown then moves to his show clothes, saying, "So here we have my wardrobe closet. I should use it better but these are things that I've already worn on stage." He opens a drawer and says, "And here you've got - I wear a lot of undershirts on stage, and sometimes I sign 'em and throw them out (to the crowd)."

He continues, "And then there's a bunch of shoes in here that I do not wear at all."

Kane also showed what he does to keep his voice in shape, saying, "These are voice straws, so you put them in water. You basically blow through it and make a bunch of sounds and it warms it (his voice) up pretty quick."

And finally, he showed his most cherished backstage prize. He said, "This is what I cannot leave without: my Xbox. And I'm not even gonna lie to ya'll, this is the Xbox that they just bought for me because I left my last one in LA."