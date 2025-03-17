ContestsEvents

Miranda Lambert Celebrates A Key Album Anniversary

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking major label debut, Kerosene, with a special milestone release. On Friday (3/14), Miranda unveiled the never-before-released “I Don’t Love Here…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jack Guy/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking major label debut, Kerosene, with a special milestone release. On Friday (3/14), Miranda unveiled the never-before-released "I Don’t Love Here Anymore," recorded during the original album sessions. Also on April 25, fans can get Kerosene on vinyl for the first time ever.

Lambert said, "This album changed everything for me. “It’s where my journey truly began, and I can hardly believe it’s been 20 years."

She added, "Releasing Kerosene on vinyl for the first time—and sharing a never-before-heard song from that era—feels incredibly special. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it and relive the fire that started it all!"

Kerosene debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon its March 15, 2005 release, eventually gaining Platinum certification by the RIAA, and earning praise at the time as a "thoroughly winning debut."

Miranda posted a video clip of herself going through records and finding Kerosene and putting on the record player. She captioned the post, "It’s about damn time for this y’all! Kerosene vinyl out April 25."

Many fans reacted, including one who wrote, "Finally buying a record player for this, that’s how formative this album was on fire." Another fan commented, "Seems like a birthday gift to me!" One more fan said, "You are number one in Country Music."

The breakthrough album set the stage for the storied career that followed – including her latest critically acclaimed project, Postcards from Texas, marking the 10th consecutive Top 10 album for the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history.

Friday’s anniversary release follows her latest single "Run," which arrived at Country radio on February 24.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winner is also set to join Morgan Wallen for several stadium dates of the upcoming "I’m The Problem Tour," while headlining sets at festivals and one-off dates this summer, including Two Step Inn, Country Stampede, Lakefront Music Fest, Field & Stream Music Fest and more.

Miranda Lambert
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
