Reba: What She Needs On Tour

Reba McEntire has managed, with her busy schedule as a sitcom star in her show Happy's Place, to get some time to hit the road and play concerts for fans.

I had the pure pleasure of seeing Reba in concert last year, and I sang every word to every song, as did the entire audience at the Nashville concert. A Reba concert just can't be beat as the icon doesn't miss a step or a huge hit, singing her heart out like she was singing each vintage song for the first time.

I have been lucky enough in my career to have interviewed the country icon many times through the years. In one of those interviews a while back, Reba talked about what it was she needed when she headed out on the road to play for her faithful following.

She told me, as she laughed, "Well, what do I prefer? A full house, good conditions, and great catering is always important. But number one most important is that the fans have great comfortable seats and the sound is good for them."

MAR 20 THU - Yaamava’ Theater @ 8:00 PM - Highland, CA, United States

MAR 21 FRI - THE VENUE AT THUNDER VALLEY @ 8:00 PM - Placer County, CA, United States

MAR 27 THU - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino @ 8:30 PM - Niagara Falls, ON, Canada

MAR 28 FRI - Mohegan Sun Arena @ 8:00 PM - Uncasville, CT, United States

MAY 29 THU - Music City Rodeo @ 6:30 PM - Nashville, TN, United States

Reba will be joining many country stars as Blake Shelton hosts NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration, honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s milestone 100th anniversary, on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m. ET and simulcast on Peacock.