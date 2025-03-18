Jelly Roll’s Daughter Is Going To Prom

Jelly Roll's wife and daughter, Bailee, both posted news that Bailee will be going to the prom with her boyfriend, Gabe. TikTok was their video posting outlet of choice for the fun news.

Ballie posted a video clip of herself walking up to her home. The teenager twirls at the start of her video clip, which she wrote over: "He asked me to prom, and I asked if I could say no." Bailee walks in the front door with rose pedal scattered all around, 'Beauty and The Beast' music playing, and her boyfriend holding roses and a sign that read: "Bailee, make this prom a tale as old as time?" She kisses him, looks at the sign, and takes the roses. Bunnie Xo says, "Yeah, Bailee's going to prom," and the couple poses for a few pictures for their respective moms.

Bunnie XO also posted a video of her, the boyfriend, and his mom getting everything ready for the prom ask. Bunnie introduces Gabe, the boyfriend, and his mom, Stephaine, as they get everything ready for the sweet "promposal."

Bunnie captioned the post, "To see it go to the munchkin’s page @thebaileeann #baileeandbunnie."

Jelly Roll will join his partners Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw for Music City Rodeo, Nashville's first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, which will come to Bridgestone Arena on May 29, 30, and 31.

Music City Rodeo founding members Reba, McGraw, and Jelly Roll will headline a concert at the venue each night.