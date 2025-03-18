ContestsEvents

Win Tickets to LEGOLAND® California Resort

Build memories at LEGOLAND® California Resort 102.7 VGS has teamed up with LEGOLAND® California Resort to stack this week with prizes!  Get ready to win FOUR times a day to check…

Taya Williams
Legoland California Resort

Build memories at LEGOLAND® California Resort

102.7 VGS has teamed up with LEGOLAND® California Resort to stack this week with prizes!  Get ready to win FOUR times a day to check out LEGOLAND®’s new roarsome adventure…the new dino valley!  It’s brick-tastic with new dino rides…meet & greets and the world-famous LEGOLAND® build and play areas! 

BOOK YOUR VACATION NOW

You can build memories for less! LEGOLAND® California Resort is offering you 2nd Day Free Tickets this Spring Break! This limited time offer is Double the Fun and the perfect opportunity for families to experience more than 60 rides shows and attractions at LEGOLAND® California at an incredible value.

LISTEN TO WIN

Hang out with Aimee+Shawn for the chance to win a family four pack of ticketst to LEGOLAND® California Resort!

How to enter: Listen To Win

  • Dates of Contests: 3/17/25 - 3/28/25
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7, may be asked to participate in trivia
  • When the winner is selected: 6am - 10am
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 40
  • Prize description: four (4) tickets to LEGOLAND® California Resort
  • Prize value: $516
  • Prize provided by: LEGOLAND® California Resort
Amusement ParksCalifornia
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Port of Subs Tale-Gate Contest Graphics
ContestsWIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect