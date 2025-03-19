Dua Lipa Rocks Tour Stop with Surprise AC/DC Cover: ‘Highway to Hell’
Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour with a surprise! During the first half of her opening night at Rod Laver Arena, she treated fans to an unexpected cover—one with a connection to Australia’s own AC/DC.
"I had a fun crazy idea. I thought, ‘Why not do a new song every night from a local artist from every place we’re in?’" Lipa told the excited crowd on March 17. "Obviously, Australia has an abundance of amazing musicians, so we thought we’d go really big from the very beginning. If you know it, sing it."
And with that, she launched into a soulful, high-energy cover of AC/DC’s 1979 hit “Highway to Hell.” Dressed in a bold black lace outfit with red shorts and a furry scarf, she danced across the stage, fully embracing her inner rock star.
Fans in the audience went wild, belting out the chorus alongside her. Social media lit up with praise. "Fellow metal queen," one user wrote on X. Another gushed, "Her voice is perfect for rock. 😍." A third fan begged, "rock album next please 🙏 @DUALIPA."
YouTube commenters were just as impressed. "She surprised me with how powerful a rock tone her voice has," one person wrote. "She could genuinely make a career out of it."
The epic cover comes just as Dua Lipa gears up for her next big release. On Wednesday, she revealed the title and cover art for her upcoming album, Radical Optimism. The 11-track project drops May 3, and after that AC/DC cover, fans might be wondering—will there be a little rock influence in the mix?