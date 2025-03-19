ContestsEvents

Dua Lipa Rocks Tour Stop with Surprise AC/DC Cover: ‘Highway to Hell’

Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour with a surprise! During the first half of her opening night at Rod Laver Arena, she treated fans to an unexpected cover—one…

Kayla Morgan
Chanel: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour with a surprise! During the first half of her opening night at Rod Laver Arena, she treated fans to an unexpected cover—one with a connection to Australia’s own AC/DC.

"I had a fun crazy idea. I thought, ‘Why not do a new song every night from a local artist from every place we’re in?’" Lipa told the excited crowd on March 17. "Obviously, Australia has an abundance of amazing musicians, so we thought we’d go really big from the very beginning. If you know it, sing it."

And with that, she launched into a soulful, high-energy cover of AC/DC’s 1979 hit “Highway to Hell.” Dressed in a bold black lace outfit with red shorts and a furry scarf, she danced across the stage, fully embracing her inner rock star.

Fans in the audience went wild, belting out the chorus alongside her. Social media lit up with praise. "Fellow metal queen," one user wrote on X. Another gushed, "Her voice is perfect for rock. 😍." A third fan begged, "rock album next please 🙏 @DUALIPA."

YouTube commenters were just as impressed. "She surprised me with how powerful a rock tone her voice has," one person wrote. "She could genuinely make a career out of it."

The epic cover comes just as Dua Lipa gears up for her next big release. On Wednesday, she revealed the title and cover art for her upcoming album, Radical Optimism. The 11-track project drops May 3, and after that AC/DC cover, fans might be wondering—will there be a little rock influence in the mix?

Dua Lipa
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran performs at Mt Smart Stadium wearing a black shirt
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 19Kristina Hall
An early photo of Chris Stapleton posing in a denim jacket.
MusicChris Stapleton’s Formative Musical InfluencesNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jelly Roll wears black and laughs with his daughter o stage.
MusicJelly Roll’s Daughter Is Going To PromNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect