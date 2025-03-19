Pete Davidson In a New Relationship with a Non-Celeb and Is Very Happy, Sources Say

Pete Davidson has taken a surprising detour from his usual pattern of dating beautiful, famous women and is now reportedly in a romance with someone who's not in the public eye. We've all watched Pete evolve from a Saturday Night Live regular to the boyfriend of nearly every A-list star in Hollywood—Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and even Kate Beckinsale.

But sources are saying it’s different this time for he’s reportedly found love beyond the red carpets and hounding paparazzi.

Pete Davidson’s New Romance

A source told Page Six that the Meet Cute actor is dating a non-celebrity and that “he’s very happy” and that she is “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.” The insider also claims that the mystery lady respects Pete and “his desire for privacy.”

Davidson’s mother and sister, Amy and Cassidy, respectively, “approve” of the new relationship and “love seeing Pete so happy.” Although the relationship is still new, he reportedly really likes her.

Davidson’s Past Relationships

It’s no wonder Davidson would want to keep this relationship low-key. Aside from her being a non-celebrity, his past relationships have always garnered media attention. He dated comedian Carly Aquilino for a year, from 2014 to 2015, and actress Cazzie David (daughter of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David) from 2016 to 2018. After his breakup with David, he went out with Ariana Grande, with whom he was also briefly engaged.

After Grande, Davidson dated Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior. Their relationship received a lot of attention because of the age difference. In an episode of SNL, Davidson addressed the age gap and enumerated Hollywood men who dated younger women without causing quite the same stir.

He also dated actresses Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline, model Kaia Gerber, and, of course, Kim Kardashian

In a past interview with Page Six (via People), Davidson talked about how he hated the attention on his love life, saying, “It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly.” He added, “Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like, five years and it made my life a living hell.”