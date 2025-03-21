What Did Dennis Quaid Think of Son Jack’s ‘Novocaine’ Film?

Jack Quaid, best known for his role as Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime’s The Boys is now leading the box office with his latest film, Novocaine. Of course, he’s also known as Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan’s son. (Before you call him a nepo baby, Jack has already earned his place in Hollywood with his filmography.)

Dennis, who’s starring in Paramount+ true crime series Happy Face, is more than happy with what his son is achieving and even said we “haven't seen nothing yet when it comes to him.”

Dennis Quaid on Jack’s Hit Film

In an interview with People, Dennis shared that he recently spoke with Jack and expressed how "incredible" and "really great" it is that his movie is number one. Dennis said of Jack who made his acting debut in the 2012 YA dystopian film The Hunger Games as Marvel, one of the career tributes, “He's just getting started.”

Dennis, like any other proud parent, also mentioned how he thinks Jack will “eclipse” him and his mother.

What is Novocaine About?

The film follows Nathan Caine (Quaid), a bank assistant manager who does not feel pain. When their bank was robbed and his colleague and love interest, Sherry Margrave (Amber Midthunder), was taken hostage, he went after the robbers to try and rescue her. The cast also includes" Ray Nicholson as Simon Greenly, a bank robber; Jacob Batalon as Roscoe Dixon, Nathan’s online friend; Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh as SDPD officers Mincy Langston and Coltraine Duffy.

Novocaine Reviews

Aside from leading the box office, Quaid’s movie is also well-liked by critics and fans alike. Peyton Robinson of Roger Ebert gave the movie 3 stars out of 4, saying, “Novocaine is a berserk romp of a time... As blood spatters and bodies bend, crack, and twist, Novocaine keeps you laughing, grimacing, and flinching, even as Nate does none of the above.”

Rachel Labonte of Screen Rant gave it 8 out of 10 stars and wrote that Novocaine is a “genuinely hilarious movie that had the audience in my theater positively cackling,” and that “A lot of the credit for that goes to Quaid, who fully cements himself as a leading man by deftly intertwining Nate's polite, awkward demeanor with his growing determination to save Sherry at all costs. His comedic timing is on point the whole time.”