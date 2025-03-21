ContestsEvents

Sydney Sweeney Takes on Thrilling New Film Based on Viral Reddit Story

What happens when a high school teacher’s short story blows up online? It turns into a Hollywood movie starring Sydney Sweeney! According to Deadline, Sweeney will star in and produce…

What happens when a high school teacher’s short story blows up online? It turns into a Hollywood movie starring Sydney Sweeney!

According to Deadline, Sweeney will star in and produce I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl through her company, Fifty-Fifty Films. The film is based on a viral Reddit story by high school English teacher Joe Cote. Four years ago, Cote posted his thriller about a young woman who tricks a grieving family into believing she’s their missing daughter—just long enough to rob them.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. won the rights to the project in a bidding war. Cote first caught Hollywood’s attention when manager Aaron Folbe of Underground Entertainment discovered his story and set up a meeting.

The film’s script will be penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune), who was brought on by Fifty-Fifty Films. No director is attached yet, but with this team, expect a story full of twists and turns!

Sydney Sweeney is on a roll, adding thrilling new projects to her already impressive lineup. Recently, she starred alongside Glen Powell in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which premiered in December 2023. Sweeney not only played a leading role but also served as an executive producer, showcasing her multifaceted talents.

In March 2024, Sweeney took a darker turn in the psychological horror film Immaculate.

Looking ahead, Sweeney is set to star alongside Julianne Moore in the upcoming thriller Echo Valley. Additionally, she's stepping into the boxing ring to portray real-life fighter Christy Martin in an as-yet-untitled biopic, a role that promises to be both physically and emotionally demanding.

Fans can also anticipate Sweeney's return as Cassie Howard in the highly awaited third season of Euphoria, slated for release in 2025.

