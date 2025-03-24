Clark County to Vote on First U.S. Filipino Cultural District Along Maryland Parkway

Following overwhelming community support, the Clark County Commission is set to vote on Apr. 15 on establishing a Filipino Town cultural district in Las Vegas. The proposed district would be located along South Maryland Parkway, between Flamingo Road and Desert Inn Road, an area already home to many Filipino-owned businesses. If approved, Filipino Town would celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the nearly 250,000 Filipinos in Southern Nevada.

"There are almost 250,000 Filipinos who have moved here. And they're still moving. They're still moving in. And we are greeting them with open arms and we're happy that we have a place that right now that we can call Filipino Town," said a community member to 3 News.

Under the leadership of Rozita Lee, a prominent Filipino figure, the district is being fought for, and cultural treasures are being preserved to ensure their representation for not just this generation, but many to come. Close to 950 residents and business owners in the proposed district have been notified of the proposal, with high levels of engagement shown.

It establishes the Clark County Cultural District Designation Policy, created in 2019 to boost the establishment of cultural districts that celebrate the community's diverse heritages. Filipino Town would be one of several designated areas in the U.S., including SOMA Pilipinas in San Francisco and Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles. Little Ethiopia is the only cultural district established under Clark County's policy.

Anchored by major local businesses Seafood City Supermarket, Jollibee, and Red Ribbon Bakery, the district is anticipated to serve the cultural needs of Las Vegans and further expand Filipino representation in Las Vegas. Clark County Commissioners Do consider Tick Segerblom, Justin Jones and William McCurdy II have supported the initiative, which gained the unanimous favor of the Paradise Town Advisory Board in February 2025.