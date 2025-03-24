ContestsEvents

New Summer Camp Program to Replace Popular Cashman Park During School Construction

Clark County is launching a new summer camp for youths otherwise impacted by the closure of Cashman Park, a longtime community activity area near Sirius Avenue and Cameron Street. The…

Clark County is launching a new summer camp for youths otherwise impacted by the closure of Cashman Park, a longtime community activity area near Sirius Avenue and Cameron Street. The park closed after the new Cashman Middle School was built there, and many local families are not happy about losing a valuable recreational area.

In response, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County officials are launching a four-week summer camp to provide kids with a safe environment for sports, games, and academic opportunities. Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez emphasized the importance of keeping youth engaged in positive activities, especially during the transition. Commissioner Justin Jones pointed out that many apartment complexes in the area do not have facilities for recreation, so the park serves as an important space for children who live nearby.

Local resident Kenisha Stewart praised the initiative. "I think it's wonderful," Stewart said. "It gives the kids a place to go, a place to stay out of trouble, so I think it's a good thing."

The county has not yet announced an official start date for the summer camp, but families interested in enrolling their children can contact Commissioner Jones's office for more information. Officials hope the program will ease concerns about the park's closure while offering a constructive alternative for area youth.

