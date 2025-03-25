Lizzo Calls Up Yung Miami to Clarify Comment About Her Weight
Lizzo doesn’t waste time when it comes to clearing things up—especially when it’s about her body. So, when she caught wind of a comment Yung Miami made about her weight, she went straight to the source.
During a recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the former City Girls rapper got real about the pressure women face to get surgery. When asked if she thought women were pushed into it, Miami didn’t hesitate: Absolutely. She pointed out how people criticize women no matter what they do—whether they choose surgery or stay natural—and brought up Lizzo’s recent weight loss as an example.
“I’ma just use Lizzo for example,” Miami said. “Everybody was all, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat!’ She looks so good now, and now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, ew! She need to stop!’ Pick a side.”
But Lizzo wasn’t quite sure what Miami meant by that “ew”—so, naturally, she called her up during a livestream to get some clarity.
“Before you lost the weight, people would be like she should lose weight, she too fat, that shit not cute, that’s what I was pertaining to,” Miami explained.
Lizzo, always one to find the humor, giggled, “I thought you were saying I was too little.”
Miami clarified: “Everybody says you look good, but then you have the five percent that say she looks better fat. You can’t make nobody happy and they always got something to say when it comes to women’s bodies.”
Lizzo got it. She agreed. And just like that, what could’ve been a misunderstanding turned into a moment of mutual understanding.