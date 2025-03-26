ContestsEvents

Lady Gaga Announces 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour: Details Revealed

Get ready, little monsters! Lady Gaga just dropped the exciting news that she’s hitting the road for her Mayhem Ball tour, kicking off in the summer and fall of 2025…

Kayla Morgan
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID

Get ready, little monsters! Lady Gaga just dropped the exciting news that she’s hitting the road for her Mayhem Ball tour, kicking off in the summer and fall of 2025 in support of her new album, Mayhem. In a statement shared to Billboard on March 26, she said, “This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

She also took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain her decision to tour, writing, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.” She went on to share, “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait.”

Gaga's first North American and European tour since her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour will start with two shows in Las Vegas on July 16 and 18, followed by stops in Seattle, three nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, and two-night runs in Miami, Toronto, and Chicago. Then, the tour will make its way across Europe from September 29 to November 20.

Want to score tickets? North American tickets go on sale March 31, with an artist pre-sale starting April 2 at 12 p.m. local time. General sales will open on April 3 at 12 p.m. local time. Be sure to check out exclusive pre-sales from Citi and Verizon, too. For Europe, tickets for select shows will be available on March 31, with Mastercard pre-sales for specific countries starting at noon local time. General sales for Europe and the U.K. will open on April 3.

But before hitting the arenas, Gaga will headline Coachella next month, so get ready for some serious Lady Gaga magic this year! For the full list of tour dates, check it out here.

Kayla Morgan
