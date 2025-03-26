This Day in Top 40 History: March 27

From wins and history-making performances at the Academy Awards to Adele's extended residency in Las Vegas, March 27 is a significant day in Top 40 history. There have also been musical milestones and cancelations on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy performances and awards on March 27 include:

2016: Rihanna performed at the Barclays Center in New York City during her Anti World Tour. Rihanna was a big name in 2016 and is still one of the hottest stars in pop music.

Rihanna performed at the Barclays Center in New York City during her Anti World Tour. Rihanna was a big name in 2016 and is still one of the hottest stars in pop music. 2023: Mega pop star Adele announced she would extend her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 Weekends With Adele shows. This singer is known for her soaring voice and songs such as "Someone Like You" and "Hello."

Mega pop star Adele announced she would extend her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 Weekends With Adele shows. This singer is known for her soaring voice and songs such as "Someone Like You" and "Hello." 2022: Singer Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female pop/rapper to perform at the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Conner won the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die."

Singer Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female pop/rapper to perform at the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Conner won the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die." 2024: Pop duo Twenty One Pilots announced details of their 59-date The Clancy World Tour, which included shows in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 27 saw these amazing performances and recordings:

2012: Katy Perry released a special edition of her Teenage Dream album.

Katy Perry released a special edition of her Teenage Dream album. 2015: Sam Smith played at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England, along with Kwabs. Smith is best known for his hit song "Stay With Me" and Kwabs for "Love + War."

Sam Smith played at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England, along with Kwabs. Smith is best known for his hit song "Stay With Me" and Kwabs for "Love + War." 2023: Australian pop sensation Kid Laroi performed at the Pennsylvania State University's Bryce Jordan Center. This young star earned a Grammy Award nomination for his hit song "Without You."

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 27 saw closures and cancellations that wreaked havoc on the music world:

2020: Major music stores across the country were closed due to COVID restrictions. This period was especially difficult financially for independent record stores. The World Health Organization had declared the pandemic on March 11, and by March 27, there were over 101,000 coronavirus cases reported in the U.S.

Major music stores across the country were closed due to COVID restrictions. This period was especially difficult financially for independent record stores. The World Health Organization had declared the pandemic on March 11, and by March 27, there were over 101,000 coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. 2022: On 26 Feb. Canadian-born singer Drake suddenly canceled his It's All A Blur — Big As The What? tour. Neither Drake nor his representatives explained why the shows were canceled. The artist was scheduled to perform at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 27.