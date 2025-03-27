Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ for First Time in 10 Years

It was a night of nostalgia and emotions at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes on Tuesday, March 25. Zayn Malik, former One Directioner, surprised fans by performing the band's beloved ballad "Night Changes." Why is this such a big deal? Because it marked a full decade since he walked away from the boy band that made him famous!

According to fan footage shared on X, Malik got candid with the crowd during his Stairway to the Sky tour, saying, "It's the first time I've sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was f---ing amazing. I almost cried." And honestly, he wasn’t the only one feeling emotional—fans all over the internet flooded social media with crying GIFs and emojis as the performance went viral.

"Night Changes" has had a bittersweet resurgence in recent months following the tragic passing of One Direction's Liam Payne in October 2024. Shortly after his death, singer Maggie Rogers paid tribute by covering the 2014 hit. The Jonas Brothers followed suit in November, performing the song in honor of Payne.

"We're only gettin' older, baby/And I've been thinkin' about it lately/Does it ever drive you crazy/Just how fast the night changes?" The song’s lyrics hit harder than ever now.

Flashback to March 25, 2015—10 years ago—when Malik shocked Directioners by announcing his departure from One Direction via a heartfelt Facebook post. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he wrote at the time.

"But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."