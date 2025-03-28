Update on Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot: A New Slayer, A New Vibe

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the '90s TV show that gave us everything, from vampires that do not sparkle in the sunlight to an awesome female lead that can whip any supernatural behinds. Now, this is a major update about the reboot. However, the update might not be what fans are expecting. Before everybody starts sharpening their stakes and pitchforks, the change might actually be a good thing for the reboot.

Let’s dive into what we know about the upcoming Buffy reboot and how this new slayer is going to be much more Willow than Buffy.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot: New Slayer

As reported by TVLine, Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her role as Buffy Summers, the original slayer, but the reboot will not be about her. Instead, it will be about a new slayer named Nova. Nova is super smart and a loner, similar to Alyson Hannigan’s Willow Rosenberg. Nova will also have her own “Scooby Gang” or “Scoobies.” Her gang includes Hugo, a rich, out-and-proud nerd, and Gracie, a vampire expert and Buffy’s follower.

Casting for the three roles is currently underway.

Deviating from the original will give the reboot a chance to stand out on its own, without totally forgetting to honor the original, especially with the new slayer having the best qualities of the leads: Buffy’s awesomeness and Willow’s intellect.

Who’s Coming Back?

Apart from Gellar, there is no official news yet on whether any of the original cast members will reprise their roles. However, with the original series executive producers Gail Berman, Fran and Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton (an uncredited producer through her company Sandollar Entertainment) returning, the possibility of other cast members coming back is very likely.

Charisma Carpenter who played Cordelia Chase in the original Buffy and its spinoff Angel, expressed her desire to return, even if her character already died in Angel Season 4. In an appearance at Indiana Comic Con, Carpenter said (via Collider), “I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct, Oscar winner and, in general, bada—, and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it.”