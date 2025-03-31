ContestsEvents
20 Amazing ’90s, 2000s Anthems for Independent Women

I loved growing up in the ’90s and ’00s. It was a time when music was better, people weren’t absorbed by phones, and life felt slower. Of course, another amazing…

Aimee Thomas
Destiny's Child won Best R&amp;B/Soul Single-group, band or duo at the '6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards', 9/2/00, at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica , Ca. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. via Getty Images

I loved growing up in the '90s and '00s. It was a time when music was better, people weren't absorbed by phones, and life felt slower.

Of course, another amazing thing that sprouted from the '90s was the sheer amount of powerful, strong and independent women. When Destiny's Child burst onto the scene, women were injected with a sense of fearlessness and empowerment. We were no longer following societal "norms" that often hindered our growth, economic success and career. The songs, especially by RnB singers of the '90s, challenged us to think "bigger and better" for our children.

One of the first songs that gave me a sense of power and independence was TLC's "No Scrubs," which is no surprise that they're the first song I will be mentioning in my list. The storytelling ability of TLC and the punchy, almost-comedic-like lyrics made the song truly addicting. If you gather a bunch of women together, most of them will sing this song word-for-word. Here are a few other songs that you need to add to your "Independent, More Money" playlist. Did I mention that this is a great playlist for working out, too?

  1. TLC's - "No Scrubs"
  2. Alicia Key's - "A Woman's Worth"
  3. Aaliyah feat. DMX - "Come Back in One Piece,"
  4. En Vogue - "Don't Let Go,"
  5. K. Michelle - "Can't Raise A Man,"
  6. Lil Kim - "Spend a Lil Doe,"
  7. Whitney Houston - "It's Not Right But It's Okay,"
  8. Beyonce - "My, Myself and I"
  9. Gwen Stefani - "Luxurious,"
  10. Nivea - "Complicated,"
  11. Destiny's Child - "Survivor,"
  12. Destiny's Child - "Bills, Bills Bills,"
  13. Melissa Etheridge - "I'm The ONly One,"
  14. En Vogue - "Free Your Mind" 
  15. TLC - "Unpretty"
  16. Keyshia Cole - "Trust And Believe,"
  17. Brenda K. Starr - "Always Remember,"
  18. Danity Kane - "Ride For You"
  19. Jenni Rivera - "Jefa De Jefas,"
  20. Kelly Clarkson - "Never Again"

We hope all of the independent women can enjoy this playlist! Cheers to all fo our ladies who make it happen every day!

Aimee ThomasEditor
Aimee Thomas is the morning show co-host of Aimee + Shawn on 102.7 VGS. She has been VGS since the birth of the station in 2022 and has been with Beasley Media Group for nine years doing mornings at various stations in the cluster. Before working in radio Aimee was a bartender at a local restaurant in Las Vegas when a local radio veteran thought she would be perfect in radio because of her crazy stories, knowledge of pop culture, and contagious laugh. Aimee loves writing about new recipes she creates in her kitchen, her favorite artists and actors, and being a mom of two boys.
