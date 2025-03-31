5 Reasons Why You’ll Fall In Love With Making Sourdough Bread

Sourdough bread was the bread of the pandemic. And I'm still not over it.

For some people, the art of breadmaking was tossed out the window when your regular schedules went back into motion post-pandemic. But for me, I kept on perfecting this artform and now I would say that I'm pretty well-versed with the finicky nature of sourdough and the "starter."

If you've been apprehensive about making homemade sourdough, well, here are five reasons why you'll actually fall in love with baking good ole' homade bread.

The Magic of Fermentation

The "starter" of sourdough is made out of two ingredients: Flour and water. When these two ingredients are mixed together and left at room temperature, wild yeast from the environment and the flour itself begin to feed on the natural sugars. This ferments the starter and creates lactic acid and carbon dioxide. This is what creates that tangy and airy texture that we love in sourdough.

2. It's a Meditation Process

Making sourdough forces you to slow down and embrace the rhythm of fermentation, stretching, and folding. It's actually a nice break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. When I'm folding the bread and actually giving the dough some TLC, it forced me to simple slow down.

3. It's a Great Gift To Friends and Family

What says "I love you" more? than fresh bread. This is a fun gift to give to friends, coworkers and your family. Feeding my loved ones is truly a joy to me. You can even get creative with it and add different ingredients and additions to the bread, so you can make it uniquely yours!

4. Perfect Crust and Crumb

Once you master the art of Sourdough bread, anything is possible! Sourdough bread is also interesting due to the layers. Each layer of bread tells a story of patience, love and technique. Once you understand the building block of sourdough bread then you can create anything! Foccacia bread will be a walk in the park.

5. Freshly Baked Bread Smells Amazing

Forget the Whitebarn candles and start baking fresh bread. The smell of freshly oven-cooked bread will waft throughout your entire home, creating corridors of a warm, toasty aroma. It's truly my favorite scent in the home, and my kids love it too!