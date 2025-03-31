ContestsEvents
Best Cocktails to Make For Your Girl’s Night In

Espresso Martinis or Dirty Martinis? That’s the question that is most pressing during a movie night at my house. Although these cocktails have taken the internet by storm, I was…

Aimee Thomas
Champagne, rose sparkling wine or paloma cocktails in crystal glasses on pink background with mini eclairs. Refreshing beverage with grapefruit slice and mint. Summer drinks, selective focus.
svetolk via Getty Images

Espresso Martinis or Dirty Martinis? That's the question that is most pressing during a movie night at my house.

Although these cocktails have taken the internet by storm, I was a bartender for a few years. So, I learned a plethora of amazing cocktail recipes that are enjoyed around the world. And mixology can get scientific. For example, I loved messing around with the acidity levels of pineapple juice by adding some citric acid to freshly blended pineapple. Even buying different coffee beans from around the world can greatly impact an espresso martini.

But, if you're in the mood for something more interesting, unique and memorable, then I have some amazing options for you.

10 Unique Cocktails You Need To Try With The Girls

  1. Carajillo -  A coffee cocktail, similar to an Irish coffee. A shot of espresso is mixed with a spirit like rum or brandy
  2. Spritz - Equal parts Aperol and Prosecco plus a splash of club soda
  3.  Guava Cosmopolitan - 2 ounces vodka, 1 Cointreau or triple sec, 1 ounce guava nectar, 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  4. Passion Fruit Martini - 4 ouncespassion fruit vodka, 2 ounces pineapple juice (or passion fruit juice perferbly), 1 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice, 1 ounces simple syrup
  5. Watermelon Negroni Recipe - Combine gin, vermouth, Aperol, and watermelon juice (Sorry, I don't have the exact measurements, hehe!)
  6. Vegas Bombs - Crown Royal whiskey, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice and then Red Bull
  7. Coconut Lychee Coladas - Click here for the recipe!
  8. Mexican Candy Shots - 2 ounces of Tequila, 1 ounce watermelon schnapp, a dash of hot sauce and rim the glass with lime juice and tajin
  9. Chamoy Watermelon Jello Shots - Tequila, watermelon jelly. Then our chamoy into little cups and then pour the jello mixture in
  10. Appletini - This is such a fun cocktail for the summer Click here for the recipe

Aimee ThomasEditor
Aimee Thomas is the morning show co-host of Aimee + Shawn on 102.7 VGS. She has been VGS since the birth of the station in 2022 and has been with Beasley Media Group for nine years doing mornings at various stations in the cluster. Before working in radio Aimee was a bartender at a local restaurant in Las Vegas when a local radio veteran thought she would be perfect in radio because of her crazy stories, knowledge of pop culture, and contagious laugh. Aimee loves writing about new recipes she creates in her kitchen, her favorite artists and actors, and being a mom of two boys.
