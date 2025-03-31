Best Cocktails to Make For Your Girl’s Night In
Espresso Martinis or Dirty Martinis? That’s the question that is most pressing during a movie night at my house. Although these cocktails have taken the internet by storm, I was…
Espresso Martinis or Dirty Martinis? That's the question that is most pressing during a movie night at my house.
Although these cocktails have taken the internet by storm, I was a bartender for a few years. So, I learned a plethora of amazing cocktail recipes that are enjoyed around the world. And mixology can get scientific. For example, I loved messing around with the acidity levels of pineapple juice by adding some citric acid to freshly blended pineapple. Even buying different coffee beans from around the world can greatly impact an espresso martini.
But, if you're in the mood for something more interesting, unique and memorable, then I have some amazing options for you.
10 Unique Cocktails You Need To Try With The Girls
- Carajillo - A coffee cocktail, similar to an Irish coffee. A shot of espresso is mixed with a spirit like rum or brandy
- Spritz - Equal parts Aperol and Prosecco plus a splash of club soda
- Guava Cosmopolitan - 2 ounces vodka, 1 Cointreau or triple sec, 1 ounce guava nectar, 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- Passion Fruit Martini - 4 ouncespassion fruit vodka, 2 ounces pineapple juice (or passion fruit juice perferbly), 1 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice, 1 ounces simple syrup
- Watermelon Negroni Recipe - Combine gin, vermouth, Aperol, and watermelon juice (Sorry, I don't have the exact measurements, hehe!)
- Vegas Bombs - Crown Royal whiskey, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice and then Red Bull
- Coconut Lychee Coladas - Click here for the recipe!
- Mexican Candy Shots - 2 ounces of Tequila, 1 ounce watermelon schnapp, a dash of hot sauce and rim the glass with lime juice and tajin
- Chamoy Watermelon Jello Shots - Tequila, watermelon jelly. Then our chamoy into little cups and then pour the jello mixture in
- Appletini - This is such a fun cocktail for the summer Click here for the recipe