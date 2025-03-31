Chappell Roan’s Parenting Comments Spark Heated Debate

Chappell Roan is best known for her hit songs “Hot to Go” and “Pink Pony Club.” But beyond her music, she’s also recognized for being outspoken and unfiltered. Most recently, she ventured into country music with “The Giver,” which she described as a “lesbian country song.”

Roan appeared on Call Her Daddy, the popular podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, where she discussed relationships, sex, and life. During the conversation, she shared her views on marriage, relationships, and, most notably, parenthood.

She expressed skepticism about marriage, particularly regarding the legal complexities of same-sex unions. However, it was her comments on parenting that sparked the strongest reactions. She said:

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I actually don’t know anyone who’s like happy and has children at this age… have like a one-year-old, three and under, 4 and under, five and under… I literally have not met anyone who is happy, anyone who has light in their eye, or anyone who has slept… Why did my parents do this?”

Her remarks quickly spread across social media, drawing both criticism and discussion.

One person commented, “Imagine being one of those friends that confide in her about being an exhausted parent only for her to share it with the world in a negative way.”

Another wrote, “Real friends would never talk about their friends like this.”

Someone else added, “It’s because she’s in her 20s and her friends live in Missouri.”

On X (formerly Twitter), reactions continued: “Chappell Roan going on Call Her Daddy saying none of her friends with kids are happy is a prime example of why you cannot just vent to anyone… may a friendship like that never ever ever ever find me.”

Meanwhile, TikTok users responded by posting videos of themselves enjoying time with their children, using Roan’s comments as background audio. Many parents shared clips highlighting the joy they experience raising their kids, countering the notion that early parenthood is universally miserable.