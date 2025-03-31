Cowboy Carter Setlist: OG, Classic Songs We Hope Beyoncé Plays

As a part of the Beyhive, the excitement I finally get to feel knowing she’s bringing her Cowboy Carter Tour to Las Vegas is unreal. If you are like me, and you have seen Beyoncé perform live, you know it’s an experience like no other. It’s everything put together. The vocals, the visuals, the stage presence, it’s just always a show I never forget. I am counting down the days until her stop in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this summer.

We all know that Cowboy Carter is going to be the star of the show, and I am here for it, for sure. If it’s anything like the Christmas football game halftime show, we are in for all the boots and denim. The new album is already a masterpiece I can’t wait to see it come to life. But let’s be real - there are a few classics of The Queen’s I really hope she includes in the setlist. Tell me what y’all think.

1. “Run the World (Girls)”

This anthem needs to make an appearance. It just screams girl power and energy. Every time you hear “who run the world…” you better be screaming “Girls”. Empowering, fun and impossible not to sing!

2. “Formation”

Another girl anthem. Let’s talk “Formation” for a second. The moment that beat drops gives me goosebumps. It’s good for your soul. Empowerment, attitude, and culture. I have seen her perform this life 3 times ,and each time, there is something new to love. It will be a show-stopping moment for sure if we see that one on the setlist in Vegas.

3. “Crazy in Love”

Ok this is special to me because I am a lover of love, and every time J and Bey work together, it’s fire. It’s her first true solo anthem after Destiny’s Child. The song is still as good as it was when it came out in 2003

4. “Irreplaceable”

To the left to the left.. I don’t care how many albums Beyoncé puts out - Irreplaceable will always have a special place in my heart. I remember listening to it when I first moved to Vegas in 2006.

5. “XO”

“XO” is another one that holds a special place in my heart. It’s upbeat and just pure love. Every time I hear it, I smile. I think for me, it’s the blend of R&B and pop that makes it so good.