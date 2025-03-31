ContestsEvents
How To Plan a Child’s Birthday Party For Cheap

Throwing a birthday party for your child is honestly stressful and expensive but SO worth it. The look on our children's faces amid the frenzy of laughter, childhood screams and presents is unforgettable.

But if you're like me, I have a few tricks and tips for keeping a birthday party affordable. The first tip I have is to BAKE THE CAKE!

Make a Strawberry Shortcake or a simple box cake mix with your child's favorite colors and characters. If anything, a good frosting job can cover imperfections.

Amazon Prime Is Your Best Friend

Buy your decorations on Amazon! Instead of buying helium balloons, which can cost a fortune, stick them onto the wall with special stickers from the dollar store.

Also, maybe skip the expensive bounce house locations and opt to rent one instead. The price for renting a bounce house instead of heading over to a trampoline park can be at least $300-to-$400 in savings. Dollar stores and DIY crafts can help you decorate without overspending.

Save money by creating digital invitations using free apps like Canva or Evite. If you prefer printed invites, use budget-friendly materials from the dollar store.

When it comes to food, try a DIY taco bar or even try DIY pizza. Another fun theme that could save money is throwing a "Ninja Warrior" party. Use hula hoops, cones, and jump ropes to set up obstacle courses. Give out homemade medals (foil-covered cardboard) for participation.

Also, another pro-tip in general: I would opt out of getting small kids any "Happy Birthday" cards because most of the time, they go into the trash. Plus, Hallmark cards are super expensive; it's almost like there's a tariff on those, too!

I hope these tips can help the birthday-planning process become a little easier. Remember to enjoy the moment and don't get too wrapped up in the day. I know it's chaos, but take some time to soak in your hard work and enjoy the day with your babies and their friends.

