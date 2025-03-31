Lil Nas X Reveals He Almost Collabed with Taylor Swift

ContestsEvents
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Lil Nas X, winner of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)" and Album of the Year for his EP, 7 poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X almost teamed up with Taylor Swift—but the collab that could've been never quite made it to the finish line.

At the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles last week, Lil Nas X spilled the tea to E! News about how he was offered a chance to hop on a track with Swift. But in the end, the vibe just wasn’t vibing for him.

"We were working on something," he shared. "She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn't catch a vibe for it, so it didn't happen."

Even though the song never came to life, Lil Nas X isn’t ruling out a future duet with Taylor. In fact, he hyped up the possibility, teasing, "When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy."

And he's got nothing but love for Swift, saying, "I'm proud of my girl. I love the album. She's been doing her thing. She's at the very tippety top. I'm thankful that she even considered me."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is making waves of his own, dropping a surprise eight-track EP, Days Before Dreamboy, packed with fresh bangers like "Light Again," "Need Dat Boy," "Dreamboy," "Big Dummy!," and "Swish." The EP is just the warm-up for his upcoming sophomore album, Dreamboy.

As for this new era of his career? He’s doing things on his own terms. Speaking with People at the GLAAD Awards, the two-time Grammy winner made it clear:

"I wanna be myself more than ever this era," he said. "I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it."

And his energy? He’s protecting it at all costs. "If I don't want to be there, I'm not gonna be there. I think it's more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I'm taking my energy and where I don't want to take it."

Lil Nas X
Kayla MorganAuthor
