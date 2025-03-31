Spring Cleaning Hacks for Busy Moms

Spring is here, and so is the mess of spring break. Between school, football, and life in general, who has time for a deep clean? Not me! But I do have a few quick hacks that keep the house from looking like a total disaster—without spending your whole weekend scrubbing.

Magic Eraser Is LIFE

I swear by these things. Scuffs on the walls, writing on walls, feet on walls. Gone. Food fridge stains? Gone. Is the door full of fingerprints from dirty football hands? It will take care of that, too. They are a staple in my kitchen and bathrooms. I haven’t seen a stain that a magic eraser didn’t take care of, and trust me, I see a lot.

Clorox Wipes For The Win

If there’s one thing I rely on, it’s Clorox wipes. I do a quick swipe of the counters, doorknobs, and whatever else looks questionable about 4 times a day. And pro tip: keep a container in the car, but watch it during the summer because they dry out pretty quickly.

The 15-minute Power Clean.

I don’t have time (or patience) for an all-day cleaning spree. So, I set a timer for 15 minutes and tackle whatever I can. Whether it be the dishes or a load of laundry put away, you will be shocked how much you get done in 15 minutes.

Sports Mom Dump Zone.

If I had a dollar for every time I tripped over cleats, helmets, pads…I would hire a cleaning lady. So I finally created a designated drop zone for all things football, and it’s in the garage. I have hooks for helmets, bin for cleats, and a pasket for jerseys. That way we never are looking all around the house for specific items; they always have a place.

Get Those Kids Involved

After all, it’s mostly their mess, right? My boys are 11 years apart, but they both can clean, and they honestly do most days. We have them trained. One will vacuum, and one will wipe things down or dust. And even if it’s not great, it’s still helpful.