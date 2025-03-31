ContestsEvents
Spring Cleaning Hacks for Busy Moms

Aimee Thomas
Shot of an attractive young woman sitting on the sofa in her living room and comforting her baby daughter
PeopleImages via Getty Images

Spring is here, and so is the mess of spring break. Between school, football, and life in general, who has time for a deep clean? Not me! But I do have a few quick hacks that keep the house from looking like a total disaster—without spending your whole weekend scrubbing.

  1. Magic Eraser Is LIFE

I swear by these things. Scuffs on the walls, writing on walls, feet on walls. Gone. Food fridge stains? Gone. Is the door full of fingerprints from dirty football hands? It will take care of that, too. They are a staple in my kitchen and bathrooms. I haven’t seen a stain that a magic eraser didn’t take care of, and trust me, I see a lot.

  1. Clorox Wipes For The Win

If there’s one thing I rely on, it’s Clorox wipes. I do a quick swipe of the counters, doorknobs, and whatever else looks questionable about 4 times a day. And pro tip: keep a container in the car, but watch it during the summer because they dry out pretty quickly. 

  1. The 15-minute Power Clean.

I don’t have time (or patience) for an all-day cleaning spree. So, I set a timer for 15 minutes and tackle whatever I can. Whether it be the dishes or a load of laundry put away, you will be shocked how much you get done in 15 minutes.

  1. Sports Mom Dump Zone. 

If I had a dollar for every time I tripped over cleats, helmets, pads…I would hire a cleaning lady. So I finally created a designated drop zone for all things football, and it’s in the garage. I have hooks for helmets, bin for cleats, and a pasket for jerseys. That way we never are looking all around the house for specific items; they always have a place. 

  1. Get Those Kids Involved

After all, it’s mostly their mess, right? My boys are 11 years apart, but they both can clean, and they honestly do most days. We have them trained. One will vacuum, and one will wipe things down or dust. And even if it’s not great, it’s still helpful. 

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be a full-time job. With the right tricks (and a little teamwork), you can keep the chaos under control… kind of. At least until next week. 

Aimee ThomasEditor
Aimee Thomas is the morning show co-host of Aimee + Shawn on 102.7 VGS. She has been VGS since the birth of the station in 2022 and has been with Beasley Media Group for nine years doing mornings at various stations in the cluster. Before working in radio Aimee was a bartender at a local restaurant in Las Vegas when a local radio veteran thought she would be perfect in radio because of her crazy stories, knowledge of pop culture, and contagious laugh. Aimee loves writing about new recipes she creates in her kitchen, her favorite artists and actors, and being a mom of two boys.
