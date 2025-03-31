Surviving a New Sports Season: Embrace the Chaos, Soak in the Moments

Welp, here we go again! Another sports season is here. Mine don’t really ever end, actually. My life revolved around practices, games, snacks, and trying to honestly survive. It’s a lot, it’s tiring… But let’s be real here… these are the days I am going to miss so much before I even know it. That’s why I try to stay in the moment.

To me, there is nothing like watching your kids do what they love. Seeing them make big plays, watching them make lifetime friends with their teammates, seeing them look for you in the stands after a big play. It’s everything to me. Behind those amazing sports mom moments is pure chaos. Late nights, early mornings, and car rides that make your car smell like a locker room.

Show Up—Even When It’s a Lot

Look, I get it. Sitting in the car during practice sounds tempting. You’re tired, you’ve got a million things to do, or maybe you just want to scroll on TikTok in quiet for a couple of hours. and sometimes. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s to watch the practice. Be there for the games. Cheer loud (even when they roll their eyes). One day, we’re gonna wish we could sit in the bleachers in the heat or the cold just one more time.

Make the Snacks, Do the Carpool, Be Part of the Chaos

Yes, signing up for snacks is a pain. Yes, the locker room.. I mean, the car smells bad. You will wonder why you signed uo for ‘one more thing’. But you know what? These little moments when they are laughing in the back or talking about a big play with each other hyped up after the game - those are moments you will miss most.

Give Yourself Some Grace

You are going to forget something… a lot. You’re going to be so tired. But you’re doing it! You. Are. Showing. Up. These are their memories, but they are yours, too. You will always wish for just one more game.