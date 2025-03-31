ContestsEvents
The Perfect Spring Cocktail

If you are anything like me, you drink your cocktails according to the weather. Spring can be tricky, though. It’s too hot for a heavy winter cocktail and not quite…

Aimee Thomas
Fresh lemonade with lime, lemon and elderberry flowers. Healthy organic homemade refreshing nonalcoholic lemonade mocktail made of elderflower cordial juice. With a paper straw, on gray background.
If you are anything like me, you drink your cocktails according to the weather. Spring can be tricky, though. It's too hot for a heavy winter cocktail and not quite hot enough for a summery lemonade. That is where one of my favorite drinks comes into play. I call it the B Breeze. It's light and refreshing. I think it has just the right amount of warmth for the chilly spring nights and just the perfect amount of lightness for the in-between spring days when the sun is shining but still a nice breeze. 

Blossom Breeze Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2oz vodka (some like to use gin - and you can too if that’s more your vibe)
  • 1oz elderflower liqueur (get it at Total Wine it will last you forever)
  • 3/4oz fresh lemon juice
  • .5 oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and warm water)
  • 2oz sparkling white tea (or club soda)
  • Fresh thyme or edible flowers for garnish - listen, I don't garnish them for myself but when guests come over I do because it makes me look fancy.  

Instructions:

  1. In a shaker, add your vodka (or gin), elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and honey. Add ice and shake until it’s nice and chilled. (shake the crap our of it until their are ice crystals on top)
  2. Strain into a glass filled with ice.
  3. Top with sparkling white tea for a yummy, light fizz. If you don’t have white tea, club soda works just as good too.
  4. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme or an edible flower to make it look as good as it tastes. (again only for Instagram or if there are friends over)
  5. Give it a quick stir, take a sip, and cheers!

This cocktail is the perfect balance of all things spring! It’s great for sipping on the patio, at brunch, or while soaking in those first moments of spring until it gets too got here in Vegas. 

Cheers to spring and getting ready for the Vegas heat!

Aimee ThomasEditor
