The Perfect Spring Cocktail

If you are anything like me, you drink your cocktails according to the weather. Spring can be tricky, though. It's too hot for a heavy winter cocktail and not quite hot enough for a summery lemonade. That is where one of my favorite drinks comes into play. I call it the B Breeze. It's light and refreshing. I think it has just the right amount of warmth for the chilly spring nights and just the perfect amount of lightness for the in-between spring days when the sun is shining but still a nice breeze.