TV Homes We Wish Were Ours – Is Full House Really #1?

So apparently, there was a survey done to find out which TV home people would most want to live in, and Full House took the top spot.

Aimee Thomas
So apparently, there was a survey done to find out which TV home people would most want to live in, and Full House took the top spot. Listen, I get it. The Full House house is so sick, and the park is right across the street. The backyard was big enough for that boat to fit back there, and they had the attic where Uncle Jesse, Aunt Becky, and the twins lived. San Francisco is beautiful, but I have a different favorite TV house. 

I’m moving straight into Celeste’s beachfront mansion in Monterey from Big Little Lies.

The house is everything. The ocean views, the massive windows, the kitchen… my goodness, the kitchen. The one that makes you want to become a chef. It’s a cooking and working mom’s dream. Imagine grabbing coffee and going out on that private deck and listening to the waves of the ocean and no chaotic city traffic like Full House, house. It’s just peace and quiet, and I would sleep with the windows open every single night. 

Sure, I don’t want the drama that happened at Celeste’s house and it’s proof that money doesn’t buy happiness but man, oh man what I would give for that house. Full House was cute but Celeste’s mansion now that is the dream. 

A couple of the other houses that were on the list that come in my top 5 for sure were the “Friends” apartments that is if I was single and lived with my best friends like them. How about any of the houses that are on Succession? I could live in a mansion in NYC. Have a car service. I guess I’m asking to live in NY or LA. But Vegas to me is home.  

