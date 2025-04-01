Is There Drama Off Screen with ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast Members? Jason Isaacs Spills the Tea

Jason Isaacs proved that even celebrities have trouble with their colleagues!

The actor, known for his roles in Harry Potter, recently shared some intriguing insights about the behind-the-scenes drama of his recent TV series, The White Lotus. While the show’s third season has been filled with unexpected twists and turns, the off-screen drama might be just as juicy (if not more) than the on-screen entertainment.

What Did Jason Isaacs Revealed?

In an interview with Vulture, Isaacs said of working on the set of the show, “It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage. It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”

Of course, it is too much to ask the actor to name names, especially when it comes to those he described as “friendships that were lost.”

Isaacs added, “All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights. They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand.’ But there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.” We might say, what a perfect callback to the show!

However, fans of the Ratliff family might be happy to know that Isaacs adores his on-screen children: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook.

Isaacs contemplated whether he was close to Patrick, Sam, and Sarah because he spent a lot of time with them. But then again, he mentioned that he’s played opposite people “he barely knew,” yet they looked like they “absolutely loved each other.” He also noted that he’s worked with people he knows “very well, yet the relationships didn’t work.”

In his Instagram post about their first week in Thailand, Jason Isaacs really looked like Patrick, Sam, and Sarah’s real-life father, posting about what appeared to be a family vacation.