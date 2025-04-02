The Weeknd Unleashes a Haunting New Look at ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Get ready, because The Weeknd just gave us another sneak peek at his upcoming thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow—and let’s just say, things are getting weirder. The film, set to hit…
Get ready, because The Weeknd just gave us another sneak peek at his upcoming thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow—and let’s just say, things are getting weirder. The film, set to hit theaters nationwide on May 16, just dropped its second trailer on Tuesday (April 1), pulling fans even deeper into the bizarre and unsettling world of the singer-turned-actor.
Starring alongside The Weeknd are Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, with Trey Edward Shults in the director’s chair. This time, Abel isn’t just playing himself—well, kind of. He takes on the role of a fictional pop star, while Ortega, playing a character named Anima, serves as his love interest. But this isn’t your typical romance—it’s a full-blown psychological trip that pushes his soul to its limits.
"Have we met before?" The Weeknd’s character asks Anima as they drive together. But before you can say, “hmm, that’s mysterious”, things take a dark turn. Ortega’s character is soon seen setting a house on fire and tying him up, seemingly in the middle of some creepy ritual.
The film is a companion piece to The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album, which dropped in February—the same project that saw him officially say goodbye to his Weeknd persona.
Director Trey Edward Shults gave some insight into what fans can expect:
“I tried to make the movie in a way where, for his fans and people who want to approach it at that level, I hope it’s very satisfying and you get a good meal out of it,” Shults told Entertainment Weekly. “And for people that aren’t his fans and don’t know anything about him or even care about the final capping of The Weeknd, I think you still have a great movie to go through.”
So whether you’re a die-hard Weeknd fan or just in it for the mind-bending thriller vibes, Hurry Up Tomorrow is shaping up to be one wild ride.